Iran plans to release UK-flagged oil tanker amid Gulf tensions

TEHERAN (BLOOMBERG) - Iran said that it will release a UK-flagged oil tanker it has detained for nearly two months as tensions rise in the region following attacks on Saudi oil facilities blamed by the US on Iran.

The Stena Impero will be released "in days," said Abbas Mousavi, spokesman at the foreign ministry in Teheran.

The judicial process for the release of the vessel is almost finalised and once bureaucratic procedures have been cleared the ship can leave Iran, he said.

The Iranian government is facing increased pressure since two Saudi oilfields and a major oil processing plant were hit on Saturday (Sept 14).

The US has blamed Iran for carrying out the attacks, which wiped out about 5 per cent of global supplies.

Iran has denied the accusation, while Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility.

Iran seized the Stena Impero on July 19 shortly after the UK detained a vessel in Gibraltar that was allegedly carrying Iranian crude to Syria.

Last month, Gibraltar released that ship, which has been renamed the Adrian Darya 1. Gibraltar and the UK have since accused the vessel of delivering its cargo to Syria.