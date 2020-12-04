Iran passes law on hardening nuclear stance, halting inspections

TEHERAN • Iran has passed a law to immediately begin enriching uranium to a level closer to weapons grade and suspend the access of international inspectors to its nuclear facilities if sanctions are not lifted by early next February, shortly after United States President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The law, passed on Wednesday, was the clearest fallout yet from the assassination last week of Iran's top nuclear scientist, which Iranian officials have promised to avenge.

The law orders Iran's atomic energy agency to begin enriching uranium to 20 per cent immediately, returning Iran's enrichment programme to the level that existed before the 2015 nuclear agreement.

While converting the entire stockpile could take six months, the order to do so could be seen as a provocation in the waning days of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump, who made containing Iran a main foreign policy goal of his administration, has considered attacking Iran during his lame-duck period.

The law sets a two-month deadline for oil and banking sanctions against Iran to be lifted before barring inspectors, creating a potential crisis for the early days of the Biden administration.

The timing seems deliberately intended to press Mr Biden to re-enter the nuclear deal with Iran immediately upon taking office.

Mr Biden has said he would return to the pact and lift sanctions if Teheran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal".

The Speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mr Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, said the measure was meant to send the West a message in the aftermath of the assassination of Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh that the "one-way game is over".

President Hassan Rouhani had opposed the move, calling it counterproductive. "The government does not agree with this legislation and considers it damaging for diplomacy," he said on Wednesday before the law was ratified.

However, his government is now obliged to carry it out.

The deal caps the fissile purity to which Iran can refine uranium at 3.67 per cent, far below the 20 per cent achieved before the deal and below the weapons-grade level of 90 per cent.

Iran breached the 3.67 per cent cap in July last year, and the enrichment level has remained steady at up to 4.5 per cent since then.

The United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency has played down the Bill's significance as a domestic matter that has had no bearing on cooperation between Iran and the agency.

Meanwhile, Iran said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Intelligence had identified relevant individuals involved in the scientist's assassination, without elaborating, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

