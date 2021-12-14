Iran on the agenda as Israeli PM has talks with UAE Crown Prince

ABU DHABI • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan yesterday in the first ever public meeting between an Israeli leader and the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler.

Israel's Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Amir Hayek said Iran was on the agenda for their talks, which follow the formalisation of Israel-UAE relations last year under a US-led regional initiative.

While shared concern about Iranian activity was among reasons for the diplomatic moves, the UAE has also been trying to improve relations with Teheran.

Releasing photographs of Mr Bennett and Sheikh Mohammed smiling and shaking hands, the Israeli leader's office described the meeting as "historic".

A statement on state news agency WAM said Sheikh Mohammed voiced hope for "stability in the Middle East" and that Mr Bennet's visit would "advance the relationship of cooperation towards more positive steps in the interests of the people of the two nations and of the region".

The Palestinians, whose diplomacy with Israel has been stalled since 2014, have deplored the Israeli-Emirati rapprochement.

Mr Hayek did not elaborate on any Iran discussion but he told Israel's Army Radio: "The prime minister did not only come here solely to address the Iranian issue."

With world powers now trying to renew the Iran nuclear deal, Abu Dhabi last week sent an envoy to Teheran. A US delegation is due in UAE this week to warn Emirati banks against non-compliance with sanctions on Iran.

Iran is Israel's arch-foe, but it has not been mentioned publicly by Mr Bennett since he set off on Sunday for the first visit by an Israeli premier to the UAE with pledges to promote bilateral commerce and other forms of civilian cooperation.

The Israel Hayom newspaper, quoting unnamed officials, said Mr Bennett was expected to brief Sheikh Mohammed on intelligence regarding Iranian-supplied militias and drones in the region.

Israel last month broached setting up joint defences against Iran with Gulf Arab states.

