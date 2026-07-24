Iran military says attacked US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait

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In a satellite image from Planet Labs, aircraft are seen at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, Jordan, on Feb 2.

TEHRAN - Iran’s military said on July 24 it carried out drone strikes against several American military facilities and bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in retaliation for the latest US attacks against the Islamic republic.

“This morning, the fuel tanks, large equipment warehouses and silos and the barracks of the US terrorist army forces at the Isa Air Base in Bahrain were targeted by Arash kamikaze drones,” the army said in a statement carried by state TV.

An AFP journalist in Bahrain reported an explosion and the sound of warning sirens in the country on the morning of July 24 , though it was not immediately clear if the two events were linked.

The Iranian army also claimed drone attacks against Jordan, targeting “aircraft hangars, aviation maintenance hangars and a barracks” at Al-Azraq base.

Jordan has not reported any strikes in the last few hours.

In a separate statement, the Iranian army said it had launched drones at US equipment warehouses in Camp Udairi and the site of American military personnel in Camp Doha and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran’s military, said it had targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, claiming to have destroyed an ammunition depot and inflicted casualties among US personnel.

Tehran argues that any facility or base in the Middle East that the US military uses for strikes on Iran is considered a legitimate target for retaliation. REUTERS