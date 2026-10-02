Iran jails hard-line lawmaker, exposing deep rifts in its leadership

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hamid Rasaei, was convicted of publishing false information in 2024 with the intent to harm the speaker of parliament.

Infighting among Iranian government officials escalated this week with the jailing of a prominent hard-line lawmaker who is a vocal opponent of a diplomatic deal with the United States to end the war.

The lawmaker, Hamid Rasaei, a cleric who has regularly lashed out at Iran’s negotiating team, is a member of ultra-hard-line political party Paydari. He was convicted of publishing false information in 2024 with the intent to harm the speaker of parliament, General Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is also Iran’s lead negotiator with the United States.