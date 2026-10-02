Iran jails hard-line lawmaker, exposing deep rifts in its leadership
Farnaz Fassihi
- Iran jailed hard-line lawmaker Hamid Rasaei, who opposed US diplomatic talks and was convicted for publishing false information against parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.
- The arrest exposes deep divisions in Iran's leadership over war strategy, with Qalibaf supporting negotiations and Rasaei opposing any deal.
- The judiciary aims to curb hardliner dissent, sparking protests and debates on Iran's political unity during the ongoing war with the US.
AI generated
Infighting among Iranian government officials escalated this week with the jailing of a prominent hard-line lawmaker who is a vocal opponent of a diplomatic deal with the United States to end the war.
The lawmaker, Hamid Rasaei, a cleric who has regularly lashed out at Iran’s negotiating team, is a member of ultra-hard-line political party Paydari. He was convicted of publishing false information in 2024 with the intent to harm the speaker of parliament, General Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is also Iran’s lead negotiator with the United States.