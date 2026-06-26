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The UN’s maritime agency temporarily paused its operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after an attack on a tanker near Oman on June 25.

DUBAI/LONDON – Tehran reasserted its right on June 26 to control shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and warned Gulf states against siding with the United States, a day after an attack on a ship near Oman highlighted the fragility of a preliminary deal to end the Iran war.

Iran was responding to what it called an “interventionist, irresponsible and provocative” joint statement by the US and six Gulf states that rejected Tehran’s insistence that it could charge tolls on vessels transiting the strait.

“Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz cannot be guaranteed under ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes or decision-making that does not take Iran’s role as a coastal state into account,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X.

Underlining the risks facing shipping, Iranian state television later reported that three foreign tankers attempting what it called an “unauthorised passage” through the strait were turned back after a warning from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It gave no further details.

Oil prices dropped by more than 3 per cent on June 26, on course for steep weekly losses despite the conflicting interpretations of last week’s interim deal between Iran and the US, and a slowdown in traffic through the strait , where a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies typically passes .

Saudi Aramco resumed crude loadings on June 26 at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf, the world’s biggest oil port, after a nearly four-month halt, shipping data showed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio – wrapping up a tour of the Gulf to reassure nervous regional allies about the interim pact – told reporters on June 25 that if Iran threatened or blocked ships in the strait, “we’re going to have a problem”.

In their joint statement, Rubio and the Gulf Cooperation Council called for “free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation” in the strait without tolls or “attempts to assert control”, and said a lasting peace must address Iran’s ballistic missiles, drones and support for proxy groups.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry responded on June 26 by saying the US military presence in the Gulf was the source of regional insecurity and division, and that the strait should be governed by Iran and Oman in line with the terms of the interim deal.

“We warn against the continuation of hostile and interventionist policies in the region,” it said.

Tehran took effective control of the waterway after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28 triggered the war, disrupting oil flows and rattling global energy markets and the wider economy.

Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, issued a warning to the US’ Gulf allies.

“The stability of the Persian Gulf Arab states is indebted to Iran’s century-long management of the Strait of Hormuz... their strategic survival is at the mercy of Tehran’s tolerance,” Velayati said on X.

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine said on June 26 that its Singapore-flagged ship, Ever Lovely, had been hit close to Oman on June 25 by an “unknown object” while on a route recommended by British navy agency UKMTO.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and the ship later resumed its journey out of the strait.

Two US officials told Reuters Iran had fired on the ship. Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority – established by Tehran to manage requests for ships to travel through the strait – said passage through unauthorised routes would be “the responsibility of the owner, operator and vessel commander”.

There was no immediate comment from the US government. US President Donald Trump warned earlier in June that if Iran did not honour the interim deal, including reopening the strait, the US would probably go back to bombing the country.

Points of contention

Alongside the issue of control over the strait, disagreements persist over other elements of the framework ceasefire deal, including over financial incentives for Iran, nuclear inspections, and Israel’s parallel war in Lebanon.

The deal has set up 60 days of talks to tackle thornier issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

In the US, the war is weighing heavily on Trump before November midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a United Nations agency, temporarily paused its operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after the Oman incident.

The IMO and Oman this week announced a new southern route through the strait to evacuate hundreds of ships stranded by the war, angering Tehran.

South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung said on June 26 that three South Korean ships would leave the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend after the Oceans Ministry reported eight more South Korean vessels had exited.

Two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) controlled by Saudi Arabia’s shipping arm Bahri were seen loading crude at Ras Tanura, while another waited nearby, shipping data showed. Each VLCC can load 2 million barrels of oil.

Ras Tanura sits on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast on the Gulf and is west of the Strait of Hormuz. It used to export more than 5 million barrels of crude per day before the conflict. REUTERS