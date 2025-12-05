Iran holds drills in Gulf, firing ballistic, cruise missiles at simulated targets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian missile is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, August 20, 2025. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Dec 5 - Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy fired ballistic and cruise missiles at simulated targets in the Gulf on Friday during a two-day military exercise aimed at countering foreign threats, state media reported.

Earlier, Iran hosted an anti-terrorism drill in its northwestern province of East Azerbaijan with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which, according to state Press TV, was intended to signal both “peace and friendship” to neighbouring states and warn enemies that “any miscalculation would meet a decisive response”.

The ground and naval exercises follow a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, during which the U.S. joined Israel in striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

State media reported a massive launch of Qadr 110, Qadr 380 and Qadr 360 cruise missiles and 303 ballistic missiles at targets in the Gulf of Oman. Drones simultaneously struck simulated enemy bases, the reports said.

The IRGC Navy began its exercise in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

It emphasised what it said was its heightened artificial intelligence readiness and the "unwavering spirit and resistance" of its sailors in confronting any threat.

The West sees Iran's ballistic missiles both as a conventional military threat to regional stability and a possible delivery mechanism for nuclear weapons should Tehran develop them.

The land drills in the northwest were the latest in a series of SCO exercises aimed at enhancing coordination among member and partner states. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Azerbaijan also took part in the cross-border counterterrorism exercises.

The SCO, a Eurasian security and economic bloc founded in 2001 to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, often conducts joint military exercises among its members.

The organisation includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries, with observer and dialogue partners such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and others participating in selected operations. REUTERS