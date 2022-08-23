Iran has dropped some demands for nuclear deal, says US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal to rein in Teheran's nuclear programme, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic programme, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer, a senior US official told Reuters on Monday (Aug 22).

The United States aims to respond soon to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former President Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said that although Teheran has been saying Washington has made concessions, Iran has dropped some of its key demands.

"They came back last week and basically dropped the main hang-ups to a deal," the official said.

"We think they have finally crossed the Rubicon and moved toward possibly getting back into the deal on terms that President Biden can accept," the official added.

"If we are closer today, it's because Iran has moved. They conceded on issues that they have been holding onto from the beginning." Iran's foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

Iran had already largely relented on its demand that the United States lift its designation of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) entity, the official said.

"We said under no circumstances would we do that. They continued to push it. A month ago they started to soften that core demand and said you can keep the (FTO) designation but we would like lift it from a number of companies affiliated with the IRGC. We said 'no we're not going to do that,'" he added.

Iran also wanted a guarantee that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would close investigations involving unexplained traces of uranium.

"Iran wants guarantees that the IAEA would close all of them. We said we would never accept that," the official said.

The IAEA board of governors in June overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain the presence of uranium traces at three undeclared sites.

The official said that gaps remain between the United States and Iran and that "it could take a little longer" to come to a final agreement, if one is possible.

"We're studying Iran's response now and we'll get back to them soon," the official said.