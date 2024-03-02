Iran hardliners set to tighten grip in election amid voter apathy

DUBAI - Iranians voted for a new Parliament on March 1 in an election seen as a test of the clerical establishment’s legitimacy at a time of growing frustration over economic woes and restrictions on political and social freedoms.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has called voting a religious duty, was the first to cast his vote in Iran.

“Vote as soon as possible... today the eyes of Iran’s friends and ill-wishers are on the results. Make friends happy and disappoint enemies,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on state television.

The election is the first formal measure of public opinion after anti-government protests in 2022 and 2023 spiralled into some of the worst political turmoil since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s rulers need a high turnout to repair their legitimacy, badly damaged by the unrest. But official surveys suggest only about 41 per cent of eligible Iranians will vote.

Turnout hit a record low of 42.5 per cent in the 2020 parliamentary election, while about 62 per cent of voters participated in 2016.

State TV, portraying a general enthusiastic mood with live coverage from across Iran interspersed with patriotic songs, aired footage of people braving snow to vote in some towns and villages.

Several people told state TV that they were voting “to make the supreme leader happy”.

More than 15,000 candidates were running for the 290-seat Parliament. Partial results may appear on March 2.

Activists and opposition groups were distributing the hashtags #VOTENoVote and #ElectionCircus widely on the social media platform X, arguing that a high turnout would legitimise the Islamic Republic.

Officials said participation was “good”, state media reported, but witnesses said most polling centres in Teheran and several other cities were lightly attended.

The voting was extended three times, with each extension lasting for two hours – taking the close of voting to 2030 GMT (4.30am Singapore time) – to allow late-comers to cast ballots.

“I am not voting for a regime that has restricted my social freedoms. Voting is meaningless,” said teacher Reza, 35, in the northern city of Sari.

Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, a women’s rights advocate, has called the election a “sham”.

Economic crisis and crackdown on unrest in focus