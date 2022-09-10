Iran greets Queen's death with official silence

TEHERAN - Teheran has avoided official comment on the death of Queen Elizabeth, but some Iranians expressed outright hostility, accusing Britain of having supported the late shah's regime.

Unlike many countries with wall-to-wall coverage, state television in the Islamic republic reported the bare minimum on the death Thursday of the woman who had been the world's longest reigning monarch, with just a brief announcement along with archive footage and photographs.

Haniyeh, a student, said she had learned of the Queen's death from social media.

"I saw the news of her death on Instagram. I felt nothing, and frankly I couldn't care less," she said.

Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953 aged just 27, and died in Scotland at the age of 96.

Broadcasters around the world interrupted normal programming to announce her death, but young north Teheran market trader Faraz said he has not even heard of her.

"I don't have a television at home, and I've no interest in politics. I didn't know her," he said.

Indifferent

Many Iranians are interested in politics, both domestic and international. But most remain indifferent to the world's royal families ever since the Islamic revolution of 1979 toppled the country's own monarchy.

Faezeh, a 26-year-old nurse, told AFP: "I knew nothing about her, and her death means nothing to me."

Queen Elizabeth visited Iran in 1961, staying in the magnificent Golestan Palace in Teheran. She also visited Isfahan, Shiraz and Persepolis, accompanied by Farah Pahlavi, the then empress.

Queen Elizabeth's son Charles - now Britain's King Charles III - visited Iran on a humanitarian mission following the devastating 2003 earthquake in Bam in the south-east that cost tens of thousands of lives.