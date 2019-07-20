Iran floats offer on nuclear inspections

WASHINGTON • Iran has signalled a willingness to engage in diplomacy to defuse tensions with the United States, with a modest offer on its nuclear programme that met immediate scepticism in Washington.

Iran's foreign minister told reporters in New York on Thursday that Teheran could immediately ratify a document prescribing more intrusive inspections of its nuclear programme if the US abandoned its economic sanctions, media organisations reported.

The document, known as the Additional Protocol, gives UN inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) more tools to verify that a nuclear programme is peaceful.

While US officials suggested they viewed the idea as a non-starter, analysts said it could provide an opening for US President Donald Trump's administration to pursue diplomacy. "If Trump wants more for more, we can ratify the Additional Protocol and he can lift the sanctions he set," the Guardian newspaper quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as telling reporters.

However, since Iran is already implementing the protocol and has often offered in the past to ratify it, it was not clear that Mr Zarif's proposal constituted much of a concession.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal agreed to by Teheran, Iran must seek ratification of the protocol eight years after the deal was adopted. That would be the same time that the US must seek permanent termination of many of its sanctions on Iran.

US officials responded sceptically, suggesting it was a disingenuous effort to get sanctions relief.

"Their whole game is to try to get any sanctions relief they can while maintaining the ability to get a nuclear weapon in the future," said an official on condition of anonymity, saying Iran was "trying to spin a small action" into something bigger.

The official noted that under the offer, Iran would keep enriching uranium, a process that can produce fissile material for nuclear weapons, and would do nothing to rein in its support for regional proxies in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Former US officials saw a diplomatic opening.

"If the foreign minister has suggested that the Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) would ratify the Additional Protocol now, that is a serious step," said Ms Wendy Sherman, a former Obama administration official who negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Of course, Iran will want something serious in return. Nonetheless, a creative opening," she added.

Mr Richard Nephew, a former US official now at Columbia University, said Mr Zarif surely knew Washington would reject his idea. But he said it signalled Iran wants a diplomatic solution and suggested Teheran has no intent to throw out IAEA inspectors.

Fears of direct US-Iranian conflict have risen since May with several attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone and a plan for US air strikes on Iran last month that Mr Trump called off at the last minute.

Mr Trump on Thursday said a US Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the ship. But Mr Zarif told reporters at the United Nations he was not aware of any Iranian drone being downed.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said yesterday they would release images to disprove the claim that the US Navy had destroyed a drone in the Gulf, Iranian news agencies reported.

"Soon, images captured by the Guards' drones from the US warship Boxer will be published to expose to world public opinion as lies and groundless the claim... of shooting down an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by news agencies.

REUTERS