Iran fails to fully honour agreement on monitoring equipment, IAEA says

VIENNA (REUTERS) - Iran has failed to fully honour the terms of a deal struck with the UN nuclear watchdog two weeks ago allowing inspectors to service monitoring equipment in the country, the watchdog said on Sunday (Sept 26).

Iran allowed International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to replace memory cards in most of the equipment, as agreed on Sept 12, the IAEA said.

But it did not allowed that to happen at a workshop that makes centrifuge components at the TESA Karaj complex, the watchdog added.

"The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) stresses that Iran's decision not to allow Agency access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop is contrary to the agreed terms of the Joint Statement issued on 12 September," the IAEA said.

Grossi previously said that thanks to the agreement the agency will "be able to keep the information needed to maintain continuity of knowledge" of Iran's programme.

However, access to the information recorded by the equipment will have to wait for agreement at talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA.

"The reconstruction, the coming together of the jigsaw puzzle will come when there is an agreement at the JCPOA level," Grossi said.