Iran executes three men over armed unrest during January protests

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Ten others accused of participating in the unrest were subsequently arrested.

Iran executed three men on Nov 8 after they were convicted of carrying out operations for Israel and the US and taking part in armed unrest during anti-government protests in January, state media reported.

The executions are the latest in a series Iran has carried out in recent months over the January protests, including of people accused of links to Israel and the US.

Hassan Dioband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh were accused of using firearms, grenades and Molotov cocktails, setting fire to public facilities and damaging an electricity substation in the city of Karaj, causing power outages in some areas, according to the judiciary.

It said Dioband was arrested on Jan 11 after investigations identified him as a suspect in attacks on public property and incitement to violence.

Ten others accused of participating in the unrest under his supervision were subsequently arrested.

The three were sentenced to death and ordered to have their assets confiscated. Their executions were carried out after the Supreme Court upheld their sentences, while the other defendants received prison terms of 5 to 10 years. REUTERS