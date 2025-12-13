Iran detains 18 crew members of foreign tanker seized in Gulf of Oman

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Dec 13 - Iranian authorities detained 18 crew members of a foreign tanker seized in ‍the ​Gulf of Oman on ‍Friday that they said was carrying 6 million ​litres ​of smuggled fuel, Iranian media reported on Saturday, citing the Hormozgan province judiciary.

It said ‍those detained under the ongoing investigation include ​the captain of ⁠the tanker. The semi-official news agency Fars said the crew were from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The ​authorities said the tanker had committed multiple violations, including "ignoring ‌stop orders, attempting ​to flee, (and) lacking navigation and cargo documentation".

Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its ‍national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel ​smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by ​sea to Gulf Arab states. REUTERS