‘Not quite at the finish line’: Iran deal very close, signing possible in coming days, US official says

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Vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on June 11.

WASHINGTON - The United States and Iran are not quite at the finish line, but are very close to a deal to resolve their conflict, a senior US official said on June 12, adding that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days.

“The negotiating team has got us in a very good spot, but let’s see here, we’re not quite at the finish line yet, but we are very close,” the US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

The official said the terms agreed accomplish US President Donald Trump’s core objectives and “gets it in a very, very good place at the end of it.”

The terms of the so-called memorandum of understanding (MOU) include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports, the official told reporters.

The MOU would lead to the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear programme and Tehran’s highly enriched uranium would be destroyed on site and then taken out of the country, the official said. The terms also include an inspection regime to ensure that it is enforceable in the long term.

Iran, if they comply, will be relieved of economic pressures, including the unfreezing of its assets and sanctions relief, the official added.

“The Iranians don’t get anything upon the signing of the MOU or upon the negotiation itself,” the official said.

“They get rewarded economically for complying with their obligations under the deal. So if they turn over the nuclear material as promised, they’ll get something. If they dismantle their nuclear programme or their nuclear facilities, they’ll get something else,” said the official. REUTERS