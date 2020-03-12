Iran coronavirus deaths reach 429, infections pass 10,000

TEHERAN (AFP) - Iran announced on Thursday (March 12) that another 75 people had died of the new coronavirus, bringing the overall number of deaths to 429 out of more than 10,000 infections.

"Seventy-five people hospitalised in the past few days have lost their lives and today a total of 429 infected people are no longer with us," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

Iran said on Thursday that it has sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has not lent it money since 1962, to help it combat the novel coronavirus.

"Our central bank requested access" to the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter, urging the fund's board to respond to the request "responsibly".