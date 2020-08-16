Iran claims victory after US fails to extend arms embargo

TEHERAN • Iran yesterday hailed a United Nations Security Council vote rejecting a US bid to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic republic, saying its foe has "never been so isolated".

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the United States had failed to kill off what he called the "half-alive" 2015 deal with major powers that gave Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

"The United States failed in this conspiracy with humiliation," said Mr Rouhani.

"This day will go down in the history of our Iran and in the history of fighting global arrogance."

Only two of the UN council's 15 members voted in favour of the US resolution seeking to extend the embargo, highlighting the division between Washington and its European allies since President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear accord in 2018.

Washington's European allies all abstained, and Iran mocked the Trump administration for winning the support of just one other country, the Dominican Republic.

"In the 75 years of United Nations history, America has never been so isolated," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted. "Despite all the trips, pressure and the hawking, the United States could only mobilise a small country (to vote) with them."

People on the streets of Teheran had mixed reactions.

"This is an American political game," said a worker at the city's Grand Bazaar.

A pharmacy employee said she was happy Iran won, but added that it "should interact with the United States and establish relations".

Meanwhile, Mr Rouhani said the United Arab Emirates had made a "huge mistake" in reaching a deal towards normalising ties with Israel. He warned the Gulf state against allowing Israel to have a "foothold in the region".

The pact, announced last Thursday, is seen as a strategic boost for the UAE's regional and global standing. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE,

REUTERS