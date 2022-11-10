Iran builds first-ever hypersonic ballistic missile amid US fears of arms sales to Russia

Hypersonic weapons can move at five times the speed of sound. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

TEHERAN - Iran has produced its first hypersonic ballistic missile, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, as scrutiny grows over Teheran’s defence ties with Russia.

The weapon targets anti-missile defence systems and represents a “major generational leap”, IRNA quoted Brigadier-General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, as saying, without giving more details.

Hypersonic weapons can move at five times the speed of sound.

The announcement comes after the US said on Nov 1 it was worried Russia could acquire Iranian surface-to-surface missiles for use in Ukraine, in addition to drones it’s already bought from Teheran. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Russia and Iran security chiefs discuss Ukraine, ‘Western interference’
Iran tests satellite-carrying rocket - state TV

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top