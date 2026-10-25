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Iran-aligned Houthis warn against using Riyadh airport as it announces reopening

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An attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Oct 10 killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.

An attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Oct 10 killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.

PHOTO: AFP

RIYADH - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis renewed their warning to airlines, airport staff and travellers against using Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, with the group’s spokesman early on Oct 25 it was unsafe and remained a “military target.”

Late on Oct 24, King Khalid Airport said it will designate terminals 1 and 2 for domestic and international flights from Oct 25.

“Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026,” King Khalid International Airport said on X.

An attack on Riyadh’s international airport on Oct 10 killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.

REUTERS, AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.