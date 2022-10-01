Iran arrests woman for eating out without hijab: Sister

PARIS - Iran has arrested a woman who was shown eating out without a headscarf in an image that went viral on social media during the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, her sister said on Friday.

The picture showed Donya Rad sitting in a traditional Teheran restaurant apparently eating breakfast, in the company of a female friend who is also without a headscarf.

The image was widely shared on social media by users, who applauded the two women for their civil disobedience in the face of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Amini died earlier this month following her arrest by the country's strict morality police who enforce the rules for the obligatory hijab.

"Yesterday after this photo was published, the security agencies contacted my sister Donya Rad and asked her to give some explanations," her sister Dina wrote on Twitter.

"Today, after going where she was told, she was arrested. After a few hours of silence, Donya told me in a short call that she was transferred to ward 209 of Evin prison," she said, referring to a notorious wing of the Teheran jail which is reputedly run by the intelligence ministry.

"Our family is very concerned about her wellbeing," she added.