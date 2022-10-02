Iran arrests woman for eating out without headscarf

PARIS - Iran has arrested a woman who was shown eating out without a headscarf in an image that went viral on social media during the protests over the death of Ms Mahsa Amini.

The picture showed Ms Donya Rad sitting in a traditional Teheran restaurant apparently eating breakfast with a female friend who is also without a headscarf.

The image was widely shared on social media by users, who applauded the two women for their civil disobedience in the face of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Ms Amini died on Sept 16 following her arrest by the country's strict morality police who enforce the rules for the obligatory hijab.

"Yesterday after this photo was published, the security agencies contacted my sister Donya Rad and asked her to give some explanations," her sister Dina wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Today, after going where she was told, she was arrested. After a few hours of silence, Donya told me in a short call that she was transferred to ward 209 of Evin prison," she said, referring to a notorious wing of the Teheran prison which is reputedly run by the intelligence ministry.

"Our family is very concerned about her well-being," she added.

Persian media outlets outside Iran have over the past days pointed to images of growing civil disobedience, with women in Iran sharing images of themselves walking in public, shopping or in cafes without headscarves.

"They just went to get breakfast without headscarves. They were arrested. This is how brutal/sick the hijab policy is in Iran," prominent US-based campaigner and journalist Omid Memarian tweeted.

Some on social media compared Ms Rad's actions to those of Rosa Parks, the American black civil rights activist who resisted segregation on buses in the 1950s, putting together images of Parks on a bus with Ms Rad in a cafe.

Prominent songwriter and poet Mona Borzouei was also arrested, activists said, after she posted a video of herself reading a poem declaring: "We will take this homeland back from your hands."

Activists say Iran is in the throes of one of its most ferocious crackdowns in years to suppress the protests that erupted in the wake of Ms Amini's death, with some two dozen journalists rounded up so far, as well as activists and cultural figures.

Former Iranian international football player Hossein Manahi was arrested on Friday after supporting the protests on his social media accounts, the state-run IRNA news agency said.

Security forces also arrested singer Shervin Hajipour, whose song Baraye ("For") made up of tweets about the protests was a hit on Instagram, said the rights group Article 19 and Persian-language media outside Iran. His song, which racked up millions of views on Instagram and led many to comment that it moved them to tears, has now been removed from his account.

AFP