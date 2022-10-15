Iran activists call for new mass protests as Joe Biden voices support

PARIS - Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Ms Mahsa Amini, as US President Joe Biden voiced his support for "the brave women of Iran".

Outrage over the 22-year-old's death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Iran's notorious morality police, has fuelled the biggest wave of street protests and violence seen in the country for years.

Young women have been on the front line of the protests, shouting anti-government slogans, removing their headscarves and facing off with security forces in the streets.

Despite blocked access to internet services and platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, activists issued an online appeal for a huge turnout for protests on Saturday under the catchcry "The beginning of the end!"

They have called on people across Iran to show up at spots where the security forces are not present and to chant "Death to the dictator" - a reference to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We have to be present in the squares, because the best VPN these days is the street," they declared, referring to virtual private networks used to skirt internet restrictions.

The protesters drew support from the US president, who said he was "stunned" by the mass demonstrations, now in their fifth week.

"I want you to know that we stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran," Mr Biden said on late Friday.

"It stunned me what it awakened in Iran. It awakened something that I don't think will be quieted for a long, long time," he said.

"Women all over the world are being persecuted in various ways, but they should be able to wear in God's name what they want to wear," said Mr Biden.

Iran "has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights," he added.

At least 108 people have been killed in the Amini protests, and at least 93 more have died in separate clashes in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" - leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.