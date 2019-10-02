Initial hearings in Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu corruption cases due to start

TEL AVIV (DPA) - A series of pre-indictment hearings in the corruption cases against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were set to begin on Wednesday (Oct 2).

Mr Netanyahu will not take part in the sessions that are expected to last for four days. Instead he will be represented through his lawyers, a spokesman for Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit said.

Mr Mandelblit is seeking charges against Mr Netanyahu for fraud, breach of trust and bribery in three separate corruption cases.

Mr Netanyahu has rejected all accusations against him and branded them a "witch hunt". The prime minister's legal trouble is not the only thing threatening the political future of Israel's longest-serving leader.

He failed to win a clear majority in last month's parliamentary elections and is now under a six-week deadline to cobble together a governing coalition through tough negotiations with political rivals.

In February, Mr Mendelblit announced he was seeking to file criminal charges in three cases against Mr Netanyahu. The hearings that begin on Wednesday mark the next step in the long-running process.

In the so-called Case 1000, Mr Netanyahu is accused of having received gifts from billionaires in exchange for his assistance in business and personal areas.

In Case 2000, Mr Netanyahu is accused of striking a deal with the publisher of a critical newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, to improve its coverage of him in exchange for weakening a pro-Netanyahu paper, Israel Hayom.

Case 4000 is viewed as the most serious in which Mr Netanyahu is a suspect. When he was communications minister, Mr Netanyahu allegedly ordered favourable rulings for the country's largest telecommunications firm Bezeq, in exchange for positive coverage on Bezeq's news site Walla.