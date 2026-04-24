Indonesian UN peacekeeper dies of wounds suffered in Lebanon last month: UNIFIL

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UN vehicles drive on a road amid a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Qasmiyeh, southern Lebanon, on April 20, 2026.

BEIRUT - The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, announced on April 24 that an Indonesian blue helmet died in hospital of wounds suffered on March 29 in an attack on his base.

“UNIFIL deplores the passing today of Corporal Rico Pramudia, who was critically injured following a projectile explosion in his base in Adchit Al Qusayr on the night of March 29,” the force said in a statement.

His death brings to six the number of peacekeepers killed since the start of the most recent war between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2.

A ceasefire has been in effect since April 17.

UNIFIL said at the time of the March 29 attack that one Indonesian soldier was killed and another wounded.

A preliminary investigation by the UN found that the soldier was killed by an Israeli tank shell.

The following day, two more Indonesian blue helmets were killed by an improvised explosive device.

The same UN investigation found that Hezbollah was likely responsible.

Indonesia has already urged the UN to launch a thorough investigation into both incidents.

Two French soldiers serving in UNIFIL were killed in an ambush on April 18, which the French authorities and the UN have blamed on Hezbollah.

The group denied any involvement. AFP



