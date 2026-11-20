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ADEN, Nov 20 - As Yemen's Houthis push closer towards the temporary capital Aden against fragmented government forces, the city's inhabitants face a bleak choice: stay under fire or leave for an impoverished countryside.

Aden has had no major warfare since bitter street battles of 2015, soon after the internationally recognised government fled Houthi-run Sanaa and made the port city its base, but it is now being hit by missile and drone strikes.

"Rockets are being fired into this city in a frightening way. People are in a state of constant anxiety," said Tariq Abdul Rahman, a former soldier living in Aden with his family.

FRAGMENTED DEFENCE

The Houthis have been on the march on nearly every front since Yemen's civil war reignited this summer after a four-year truce. They are now only 80 km (50 miles) from Aden on the front line in the highlands to the north and 110 km to the west, along a desert road with few natural obstacles.

Forces inside Aden, perched around an extinct volcano jutting into the Indian Ocean, have set up checkpoints, pulled in reinforcements, dug trenches and set up earth barricades on roads to the front line, residents and military sources say.

But feuding among rival factions, and between their Gulf backers, has undermined the government's efforts to stave off the advance of the Iran-aligned Houthis and now risks hobbling its defence of the city, according to analysts.

"These forces may share a common enemy in the Houthis, but they do not share the same political objectives, territorial priorities, or willingness to fight," said Yemen analyst Mohammed al-Basha, of the UK-based Royal United Services Institute thinktank.

As soldiers stood at a checkpoint in Aden this week, monitoring or searching cars, the only flags they displayed belonged to the former state of South Yemen that unified with the north in 1990.

Those flags – ubiquitous in Aden – show the southern groups' eventual goal of reversing unification. But big differences between those groups have flared into violence.

Last winter factions backed by Saudi Arabia and the Southern Transitional Council, supported by the United Arab Emirates, spent weeks battling each other for control of territory. It ended with the UAE pulling out of the military coalition fighting the Houthis and a Saudi-backed faction splitting off from the STC while the movement's leadership quit government.

The STC has not taken part in the latest fighting against the Houthis, though it vows it will defend Aden and the south if needed. Other southern factions have refused to fight for territory in the former state of north Yemen.

"On the ground we coordinate with others to defend the south and that will continue," said STC spokesperson Anwar al-Tamimi, while criticising the effectiveness of government efforts to impose a clear command and control on the anti-Houthi forces.

However, the STC's political demands – including a referendum on southern secession – must be addressed, he added.

"What we won't do is send our soldiers into an offensive with no strategy and no route to a political settlement," he said.

ANXIETY ON THE STREETS

Inside Aden, Abdul Rahman has trouble sleeping at night, he said, sometimes torn awake by the blast of a missile hitting the city and on other nights lying restlessly fretting about his family's future in a poor, war-stricken land.

"Shells are falling randomly on streets, markets, and homes. This terrifies people so much," said Abdul Rahman, who spent 30 years in the military and now lives with his family of nine in a humble three-room house.

"People worry about their children, the women, and children at home ... What's destined to be? What will tomorrow bring?"

Fears of war have added to the gnawing anxiety Abdul Rahman said he already faced over money in a city where state salaries barely cover living expenses.

He already owes money to local shops, he said, and while he is glad they are willing to extend him credit, he feels constantly guilty about those rising debts.

With the war drawing closer to the city again, he says the family's distress has deepened and brought a stark choice.

"I don't know if I should stay in the city, or try to return to the countryside," he said. He has no answer, he added, believing the future bleak in either case, and is not even sure the family could afford a fare out.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already been displaced since Yemen's war began again, with many now surviving on meagre aid handouts in small tarpaulin camps in the hills around Taiz, Yemen's third largest city, now besieged by the Houthis.

Khaled Abdo, a day labourer on construction sites in Aden, has 10 children and barely enough work to get by. He has not worked for more than a week, he said.

The danger from the Houthis has only added to his woes. "We want security and stability and Yemen to go back to being a state, the way we used to live before," he said. REUTERS