In shift, Israel says journalist was most likely shot by Israeli soldier

JERUSALEM - The Israeli army on Monday acknowledged for the first time that Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist killed in May in the occupied West Bank, was most likely shot by an Israeli soldier, but it stopped short of definitively accepting responsibility for her death.

The army's announcement - the conclusion of a monthslong internal investigation - marked a shift from the original Israeli position, which maintained that Abu Akleh, a veteran broadcaster for Al Jazeera, had probably been killed by Palestinian fire.

Military officials nevertheless said they were certain that no Israeli soldier had intentionally fired toward a reporter or civilian, and said they would not open a criminal investigation into any Israeli soldier who might have been involved.

"It is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire which hit Ms. Abu Akleh," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. "However, there is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers." The IDF refers to the Israel Defence Forces.

The announcement came nearly four months after the Al Jazeera journalist was shot in the head on May 11 while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin, a Palestinian city in the West Bank, prompting international outrage.

The shift in the army's position followed Palestinian claims of a cover-up, as well as several independent investigations, including by The New York Times, that found Abu Akleh was killed by a bullet fired from the approximate location of an Israeli military convoy.

Evidence reviewed by the Times showed that there were no armed Palestinians near her when she was shot.

The reviewed evidence contradicted Israeli claims that, if a soldier had mistakenly killed her, it was because he had been shooting at a Palestinian gunman.

The equivocal nature of the Israeli conclusion was criticised by the Abu Akleh family, who said it strengthened calls for an independent investigation by the International Criminal Court, or a new one led by the United States.

The United States previously concluded that Abu Akleh was likely shot from Israeli military lines, but only by accident.

"We don't expect war criminals to investigate their own crimes," said Lina Abu Akleh, the journalist's niece, in a telephone interview. "But we want the US to take action. This has been our call since day one, for the US to carry out an independent and credible investigation."

She added, referring to the International Criminal Court: "This is proof to the ICC that they also must carry out an investigation and a trial. We were not expecting anything from Israel, and this shows their track record and the impunity they enjoy, and the fact that the US cannot hold Israel accountable for the killing of one of their own citizens."