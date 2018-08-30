In Lebanon, Russia uses softer touch to win influence

ALEY (Lebanon) • In a dimly lit classroom in a Lebanese mountain town, students of all ages pore over Cyrillic workbooks and repeat carefully after their blonde instructor.

"Privet. Kak dela?" - "Hello, how are you?"

Moscow may have won influence in war-torn Syria through its blistering military intervention, but it is adopting a softer approach in neighbouring Lebanon, where France and the United States have held stronger sway.

Whether through cultural outreach, planned business deals or traditional diplomacy, Russia appears to be trying to put down deep roots in the tiny Mediterranean country.

In her classroom at the Russian-Lebanese Cultural Centre, nestled in the town of Aley, instructor Galina Pavlova said she hopes her native tongue will find more fans among Lebanese, who in addition to Arabic often speak French and English. "We don't want France and the US to be the only ones present in Lebanon - Russia is a very important country too," she added.

The Aley centre is one of three such hubs to have opened in Lebanon this summer alone, established with the backing of Moscow's embassy in Beirut. "This expansion falls within the framework of a strategy aiming to strengthen Moscow's presence in the Middle East," said Mr Imad Rizk, who heads the Isticharia Centre for Strategic and Communication Studies.

Ties between Moscow and Beirut intensified in the 1950s with the rise of Lebanon's left, before fading after the Soviet Union's collapse.

"Lebanon, still strongly associated to the West, is one certainly symbolic piece of (Russia's) broader desire to remodel world governance," said Mr Julien Nocetti, a specialist on Russia's role in the Middle East. The aim, he added, is to hasten "the coming of a post-West world order".

Moscow is also boosting to 60 the number of university scholarships it gives to Lebanese students this year and deepening its economic ties to Beirut.

It nearly doubled the value of its exports to the tiny country from US$423 million in 2012 to US$770 million (S$1.05 billion) last year, according to Lebanese Customs data.

The two countries are in talks over potentially opening a "green corridor" for Lebanese agricultural exports to Russia. And Novatek, one of Russia's largest natural gas producers, is part of a consortium expected to begin exploring for gas off Lebanon's coast next year.

Lebanon's top diplomat Gebran Bassil travelled to Moscow recently, encouraging more Russian companies to take part in an upcoming tender for further exploration.

Beirut is relying on external help to revive its struggling economy, and in April a donor conference raised US$11 billion in low-interest loans and aid for the state to improve basic public services.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE