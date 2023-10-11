In Israel and Gaza, civilians brace themselves for more attacks as war simmers

JERUSALEM – At a funeral outside Jerusalem, hundreds of Israelis were listening to a eulogy when air raid sirens began to shrill.

Rockets launched from Gaza exploded in the sky as they were intercepted by Israel’s defences. Others crashed into nearby communities. The mourners dropped to the ground and lay in silence, placing their hands over their heads to protect themselves from falling debris.

“It was completely surreal,” said Mrs Kelly Meyers, a 54-year-old mother of two mobilised soldiers. “This was just another level of cruelty.”

The 20-year-old soldier being buried in the rural town of Nes Harim, Second-Lieutenant Yanai Kaminka, was killed on Saturday as he battled Palestinian militants from Gaza who poured into southern Israel by land, sea and air in a dawn raid after infiltrating a heavily fortified border.

Rampaging through communities, military bases and a rave in the desert, the Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians. They took dozens of others hostage, and dragged them back to Gaza.

The Nes Harim funeral is a scene being replayed across Israel, a country of close to 10 million people coming to terms with the most lethal attack it has suffered on a single day in its 75-year history.

No one has been immune to the horror, shock and grief as more and more stories of families murdered in their beds and gunned down on the streets circulate on social media with graphic photos.

Protracted war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a crushing campaign against Hamas, which rules Gaza and is committed to Israel’s destruction. Israelis are now preparing for a protracted war that risks a wider conflagration with repercussions beyond the Middle East.

“We focus on destroying the ‘ISIS’ of Gaza and defending our citizens,” Defence Minister Yoav Gallant posted on X.

Israel will “exact a price that will be remembered by them (Hamas) and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come”, Mr Netanyahu said.