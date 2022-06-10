IAEA warns of 'fatal blow' to nuclear deal as Iran removes its cameras

VIENNA (REUTERS, AFP) - Iran on Thursday (June 9) dealt a near-fatal blow to chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as it began removing essentially all the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring equipment installed under the deal, agency chief Rafael Grossi said.

Iran had warned of retaliation if the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution drafted by the United States, France, Britain and Germany criticising Teheran for its continued failure to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

The resolution was passed by a crushing majority late on Wednesday.

Iran told the agency overnight it planned to remove equipment including 27 IAEA cameras as of Thursday, which is "basically all" the extra monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 deal going beyond Iran's core obligations to the agency, Mr Grossi told a news conference.

That leaves a window of opportunity of three to four weeks to restore at least some of the monitoring that is being scrapped, or the IAEA will lose the ability to piece together Iran's most important nuclear activities, Mr Grossi said.

"I think this would be a fatal blow (to reviving the deal)," he said of what would happen if that window went unused.

A confidential IAEA report to member states on Thursday evening seen by Reuters said IAEA inspectors had removed the IAEA's cameras at two sites and placed them in storage under IAEA seals there.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 deal have been stalled since March. The deal gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

"You think we would retreat from our positions if you pass a resolution at the (IAEA) Board of Governors? In the name of God and the great nation of Iran, we will not back off a single step from our positions," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a speech.