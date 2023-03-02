IAEA chief to meet Iranian president after ‘near bomb grade’ particle find

VIENNA - The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog will meet with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in Teheran on Saturday to try to “relaunch the dialogue” on the country’s atomic work, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

The visit by Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency comes after it announced that its inspectors in Iran had found uranium particles enriched to nearly bomb grade, or 90 per cent.

Last week, Teheran claimed it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 per cent.

Mr Grossi is aiming to “reset the relationship at the highest level” by directly speaking to Mr Raisi, the source said.

“He had made clear over recent weeks that he was only prepared to go to Teheran if he had an invitation to speak with the president,” the source added.

Contacted by AFP, the IAEA declined to comment.

Mr Grossi “will arrive in Teheran on Friday evening for high-level meetings planned to be held on Saturday,” Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iran and world powers struck a landmark accord on limiting the country’s nuclear activities in 2015, but it started to unravel when the United States withdrew from it in 2018 under former president Donald Trump.

The deal was designed to give Iran much-needed relief from Western economic sanctions in return for curbs on its atomic programme to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

On-and-off negotiations to revive the deal started in 2021 but have stalled since last year.