Hundreds of tourists evacuated from hotel in Egypt

CAIRO • A British couple are vacationing at a Red Sea resort in Egypt with their daughter and three grandchildren.

One morning, the man, a 69-year-old English builder, collapses in his hotel room in front of his wife and daughter and is pronounced dead. Hours later, his wife, 64, is taken to a hospital where she, too, dies.

The Egyptian authorities insist the couple died from natural causes.

But other guests at the hotel complain of upset stomachs from bad food. And the dead couple's daughter, who was with them during their final hours, says she believes "something suspicious" happened.

The sudden deaths last Tuesday of Mr John Cooper and his wife Susan prompted their travel company to evacuate all of its guests in the hotel on Friday amid a welter of conflicting accounts from guests, managers and Egyptian officials about what led to the couple's demise.

Thomas Cook, one of the best-known package holiday companies in Britain, said it was evacuating its complement of 301 guests from the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the coastal resort of Hurghada as a precaution following reports of a "raised level of illness among guests".

Hotel management denied there was an unusual level of sickness and insisted that the couple from Lancashire - where Mrs Cooper worked at a Thomas Cook branch - had died from natural causes.

But by Friday evening, about half of the 301 guests had been flown out of Egypt and the remainder had moved to nearby resorts, a Thomas Cook spokesman said.

However, about 1,600 other guests remained in the hotel, said Ms Sally Khattab, the hotel's marketing director. She added that the hotel had recently passed a Thomas Cook audit with flying colours.

The evacuation was a major blow to Egypt's tourist industry which, despite a modest upswing this year, is struggling to recover from years of political turmoil, plane crashes and violence that had caused a steep drop in visitors since 2010.

In the past, Egypt's ability to weather such crises has been hampered by officials' lack of transparency. On Friday, Egypt's tourism minister, Ms Rania Al-Mashat, and other officials, citing initial medical reports, insisted the Coopers had died of natural causes. But some foreign guests had trouble believing them.

On social media, some guests said they had been served tainted food at the hotel or were afraid to eat at its restaurants. Others put forth the theory that the Coopers had died from carbon monoxide poisoning, possibly caused by a faulty air-conditioning unit in their room.

This theory was denied by the Egyptian public prosecutor yesterday, who said the air-conditioning system at the hotel "was sound", citing a report by engineering experts.

The prosecutor's office said it was still awaiting the results of a forensic analysis of samples taken from the couple, and promised to issue a detailed report.

"As a family, we are devastated," the couple's daughter, Mrs Kelly Ormerod, who had come to the resort with her three children, said in a statement.

Mrs Ormerod told Sky News her parents were in "perfect health" when they went to bed on Monday, with no signs of food poisoning.

But when she found them in their room at 11am the following morning, they were "extremely ill and needed help".

Her father, who was especially sick, died soon after the arrival of emergency responders.

Five hours later, her mother was taken to a hospital, Mrs Ormerod told Sky News.

Egyptian officials described Mrs Cooper as having been "in a state of fainting". After she was pronounced dead an hour later, officials determined that she had died from "a drop in blood circulation and respiratory functions with no criminal suspicions".

"I watched them die before my very eyes and they had exactly the same symptoms," Mrs Ormerod said. "I believe something suspicious had gone on. I don't believe anyone entered the room, but something happened in that room and caused them to be taken away from us."

NYTIMES, REUTERS