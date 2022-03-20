Huge crowd due for Israel rabbi funeral under heavy guard

BNEI BRAK, ISRAEL (AFP) - Hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews were expected at the funeral on Sunday (March 20) of influential rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, known to followers as the "Prince of Torah", with authorities warning of dangers from massive overcrowding.

Born in the Belarussian city of Pinsk, rabbi Kanievsky died on Friday aged 94 and was to be buried at midday in the mainly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv.

The funeral, for which thousands of police and paramilitary officers as well as volunteers have been deployed to provide security, comes 11 months after a disaster at Mount Meron, an ultra-Orthodox pilgrimage site where 45 people died in a stampede.

The Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross, said the funeral could be one of the largest gatherings in "Israeli history" and that hundreds of paramedics and other first responders were in place.

The MDA said it was "prepared for any mass casualty event".

Rabbi Kanievsky was the de facto head of what is commonly called the Lithuanian branch of ultra-Orthodox Judaism, and his knowledge of Jewish law was so revered that his rulings were thought to require total compliance within his community.

To some followers, he was known as "our master, the Prince of Torah", comprising the religion's laws and traditions.

Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jews, or haredim, are split among various factions and groups, but rabbi Kanievsky was seen by some as a unifying figure.

Mr Aryeh Deri, a political leader and rabbi from the Sephardic haredi group - which has its roots in southern Europe and North Africa, rather than the Middle East - said rabbi Kanievsky transcended "definition".

He "was my rabbi", Mr Deri told Israel's public Channel 11 television on Saturday.

Despite his prominence, rabbi Kanievsky lived in a modest Bnei Brak apartment, where religious texts lined the walls of a small study.

His notoriety within Israel and abroad surged in 2020 when he was accused of encouraging followers to ignore social distancing restrictions and continue gathering to study Torah.