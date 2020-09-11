Huge blast rocks Jordan military base

AMMAN (AFP) - A huge blast rocked a Jordanian military munitions depot early Friday (Sept 11) sparking a large fire, but there were no initial reports of casualties at the base situated in an uninhabited area.

"An explosion occurred in the early hours of Friday... in a warehouse containing unusable mortar bombs belonging to the armed forces," the government spokesman said in a statement.

The blast happened in the city of Zarqa, 25km east of the capital Amman, where several Jordanian bases and depots are located.

Images which swiftly spread on social media showed a huge ball of flame rising into the night sky, followed by the sound of several explosions.

Government spokesman Amjad Al-Adaileh said in his statement that "so far no injuries have been recorded".

An initial investigation had determined that "the explosion was caused by an electrical short circuit in warehouses situated in an isolated and uninhabited area" which was under camera surveillance.

The army acknowledged that there had been an explosion "in one of the ammunition depots which is being dismantled near the city of Zarqa".

It added in a statement that "a committee has been set up to determine the causes of the explosion".

Zarqa has witnessed several explosions in past years, mainly caused by old munitions and fires in warehouses as it is also home to many factories and a free trade area.