How the effort to free stranded vessel unfolded

CAIRO • Here is a timeline of the effort to free the stranded vessel that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week.

March 23: The MV Ever Given container ship gets stuck in the Suez Canal after being struck by a dust storm that turns it sideways, blocking traffic in both directions. The area is placed under tight security, with extra military and police personnel deployed.

March 24: A massive effort to refloat the vessel commences. Much of the focus is on expanding the dredging area at the front of the ship by removing the sides of the canal. As the blockage threatens the flow of oil through the waterway, oil prices post a pronounced rebound. The rescue effort is complicated by the fact that the accident took place in a part of the canal where the ground is rocky and difficult to dig. This means that, at some point, digging will have to be stopped to avoid earth collapsing onto the ship.

March 25: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) suspends navigation through the canal until the Ever Given can be refloated. Nine tug boats, with a towing power of 160 tonnes, and two dredges work to free the 400m-long and 59m-wide vessel. A team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage arrives at the scene and starts to prepare a computer model for refloating the vessel.

March 26: The SCA accepts an offer by a United States Navy team of dredging experts to assist in operations to free the vessel. Vessels begin to divert their course on account of the prolonged blockage while rates for charter-hire of vessels climb. Salvage experts determine that the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak.

March 27: Partial success as the ship is moved by 30m towards the north and the vessel's rudder is released from the sediment. The effort relies on 14 tugboats pulling the vessel and dredgers trying to free it by removing thousands of cubic metres of sand.

March 28: A fresh attempt to free the Ever Given, taking advantage of high tide, is made. The vessel's front is found to have been damaged. The SCA prepares to lighten the load on the vessel by removing containers, a time-consuming and difficult operation.

March 29: The giant container vessel is successfully refloated in the afternoon, after initial efforts to free the ship in the morning failed. The MV Ever Given is subsequently towed by tug boats to a larger section of the canal so that traffic along the Suez Canal can resume.

