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Members of Yemen’s National Security Forces manning a checkpoint in Aden on Nov 19, as security is tightened amid concerns of Houthi militants drawing closer.

WASHINGTON/RIYADH - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have pushed as close as 60km to Aden, the temporary capital of the country’s internationally recognised government, but they will not capture the city, Yemen’s military said on Nov 24.

“I’ll speak to you frankly. The situation is not where we want it to be. But it’s not as dire as reported,” Colonel Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaily, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, told a group of reporters via video link.

Since fighting resumed in Yemen in July in parallel with the wider Iran war, the Houthis have rapidly advanced in Yemen, seizing territory from the internationally recognised government and its allies, who are backed by Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis have carried out airstrikes on Yemen in support of their allies on the ground, while the Houthis have struck Saudi oil targets, airports and office towers.

Aden, now the target of Houthi missile and drone strikes, had previously not seen major hostilities since street battles in 2015, soon after the internationally recognised government fled Houthi-run Sanaa and made the port city its base.

Government forces inside the city, perched around an extinct volcano jutting into the Indian Ocean, have set up checkpoints, pulled in reinforcements, dug trenches and set up earth barricades on roads to the front line, residents and military officials say.

Spokesman acknowledges setbacks, blames Iran

Al-Nuzaily defended the Nov 15 redeployment of forces to protect Aden, saying they would return later to reclaim positions along the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

“Yes, Houthi forces are about 60km from the city. We take that seriously, and we are ready for it,” Al-Nuzaily said, adding that Yemen’s internationally recognised government remained in Aden “and it will stay in Aden”.

While he cited military accomplishments, including in Marib, where he said Yemeni troops had broken through defensive lines that the Houthis had spent 12 years building, Al-Nuzaily also acknowledged major setbacks and operational shortcomings.

In a statement accompanying the call, he said there were “indications that our communications were penetrated”.

He acknowledged the Houthis had reinforced along the coast, adding: “There are signs they may open new fronts.”

“Whether towards Aden or to the east, towards Marib and Shabwah, their aim is simple: they want Yemen’s oil and gas,” Al-Nuzaily said in the call.

A man walking past the scene of a tyre warehouse hit by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sana'a, Yemen, on Nov 21. PHOTO: EPA

The fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of people since Yemen’s civil war reignited, with many now surviving on meagre aid handouts in small tarpaulin camps in the hills around Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, now besieged by the Houthis.

Al-Nuzaily said the objectives of Yemeni government forces had not changed and that they intended to reclaim Sanaa from the Houthis and drive the group from around Taiz in the process.

“So the capabilities that we have, the forces that we have, are enough to liberate the whole of Yemen,” he said. REUTERS