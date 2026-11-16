Houthis seize ground on Yemen's southern coast, edge closer to Aden

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Houthi forces take over from Dhubab to Bab el-Mandeb after Saudi-backed forces withdraw from the area, in Taiz Governorate, Yemen, in this still image taken from a handout video released November 15, 2026. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS

Nov 16 - Houthi fighters have seized territory on Yemen's southern coast after Saudi-backed government forces fell back to defend Aden, military sources said on Monday, as residents expressed fear of further advances by the Iran-allied group towards the city.

The Houthis have seized swathes of territory from Yemen's internationally recognised government since the US-Iran conflict reignited the frozen civil war this summer, drawing Riyadh back into confrontation with the group.

Following a counter-attack by its forces in October, the Yemeni government said on Sunday it was withdrawing from areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a global shipping artery, to focus on defending the southern port city of Aden.

Five Yemeni military people said on Monday that Houthi fighters had advanced to the southern coastal area of Khor Omairh, some 100 km (62 miles) west of Aden, and were 25 km (16 miles) from government lines at Qawah, also on the coast.

Residents of Aden said government security forces had set up more checkpoints and were carrying out identity checks in the city, the government's seat of power since the Houthis took Sanaa in 2014.

"Food supplies are available, and so is fuel. However, people are worried about the retreat of government forces and the possibility of fighting drawing closer to Aden," government employee Amin Mahmoud told Reuters by phone from the city.

The withdrawal marks a big setback in the Saudi-backed campaign against the Houthis, who have been firing ballistic missiles at Saudi airports and oil facilities since the Yemen war restarted.

The Yemeni government's focus is to secure Aden and the province of Lahj, three government sources said.

Government forces were redeploying and reorganising along front lines to prepare for the recapture of areas seized by the Houthis, the sources said.

Houthi gains in Yemen and attacks on Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping have enhanced Iran's position in the wider Middle East conflict launched by the United States and Israel in February.

"There is a serious threat to Aden because they are getting closer and closer. It is a major setback. The government was aiming to recapture Sanaa, but now they are defending Aden," said Mohammed Al-Qadhi, a political and conflict analyst.

INFIGHTING SEEN WEAKENING GOVERNMENT SIDE

One of the major problems facing government forces is their fragmented state, he said, adding that the Houthis were benefiting from "an accumulation of years of disagreements and infighting" on the government side.

Yemen's civil war had been dormant since 2022 until it reignited this summer as a spillover of the Iran war.

The Houthis made rapid gains to capture the coast along the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that controls access to it, while besieging government forces in Taiz, the country's third-biggest city, in mountains above the approach to Aden.

Saudi-backed government forces rapidly retook key positions around the strait, notably Dhubab, in an offensive last month. But they were unable to drive the Houthis entirely away from the area or to retake the city of al-Mocha further up the coast. REUTERS