Houthis say Saudi strikes on Yemen’s Taiz leave dozens of casualties

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A handout screen grab taken from a video made available by the Houthis-run al-Masirah TV on Sept 27 shows damage to a market after it was targeted by an alleged airstrike by Saudi Arabia, on the outskirts of the south-west city of Taiz, Yemen.

SANAA, Yemen – Saudi air strikes on Taiz in south-west Yemen caused dozens of casualties in an area controlled by the Houthis, the Iran-backed group said on Sept 27, as fighting escalated further after a truce broke down.

The Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of launching two air raids that hit a market on the outskirts of the city, saying nearly 50 people were killed or wounded without specifying the exact breakdown.

The spokesman said blood was “unjustly and aggressively spilled” in a statement posted online, vowing there would be consequences for the attack.

Earlier, the group’s Al-Masirah TV channel said a strike killed seven people and wounded 40 more at a market in Taiz, minutes after reporting that a Saudi fighter jet had targeted the area.

In a subsequent statement, the channel, citing the Houthis’ health ministry, said that five children were among those wounded.

Multiple Houthi sources later told AFP that nearly 30 fighters from the group were killed in the series of strikes, while eight civilians died.

The city itself remains under the control of government forces but has long been besieged by Houthi fighters and remains one of the main fronts in Yemen’s civil war.

Images broadcast by Al-Masirah showed vehicles with blown-out windows as well as damaged warehouses, where goods were covered in a thick layer of dust.

Following several years of relative calm, Yemen’s war reignited in July, against the backdrop of the widening Middle East war.

The country is one of the poorest in the world and remains gripped by a vast humanitarian crisis.

Fighting intensified in September as the Houthis launched a lightning offensive that saw them seize Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital shipping lane.

The Houthis have in parallel launched a blockade on Saudi energy exports, already choked off by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sept 26, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted two Houthi drones that were heading in the direction of the capital Riyadh.

Riyadh schools adopt remote learning for a week

Schools in Riyadh announced on Sept 27 that they would be shifting to remote learning for a week, without giving a reason, according to messages sent to parents and seen by AFP.



“We have just been informed by Saudi authorities that schools must remain closed all week,” read two separate messages seen by AFP.

There was no official reason given but the move comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and near-daily attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen.

“When a decision affects an entire school community for a full week, families deserve clear communication and transparency about the reasons behind it,” one Riyadh parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

“It’s a last-minute decision. We have no clue what’s happening,” a Lebanese expatriate living in Riyadh added.

Late on Sept 27, some schools indicated that they would be returning to in-person learning the next day.

Saudi officials have not officially commented publicly on the closures or on any order to return to in-person learning this week.

Yemen’s war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa from the Saudi-backed government, before going on to take control of vast swaths of the country’s north.

Riyadh intervened in the war the following year at the head of an international coalition.

Despite Saudi backing, Yemen’s government forces have been unable to repel the latest Houthi offensive. AFP