Houthi media reports Saudi strikes in northern Yemen

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Fighters gather near damaged military vehicles in the aftermath of alleged airstrikes on pro-government forces at an unknown location in Yemen, in this still image taken from a video released on Sept 12, 2026.

SANAA - Houthi media reported on Sept 13 that Saudi Arabia had carried out two strikes on Saada, in the north of Yemen, a stronghold for the pro-Iran group.

The Almasirah TV channel also reported artillery fire in the border district of Monabbih, in the same province.

Soon after, Saudi Arabia’s civil defence agency sent alerts warning of potential attacks in two regions bordering Yemen.

The alerts, which were for the city of Abha and the region around Khamis Mushait, were quickly lifted.

The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen’s civil war reignited in July. It has displaced tens of thousands of people.

Earlier on Sept 13, the Houthis said they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

The attack at the Sharurah base targeted “weapons depots and command and control centres that are managing the aggression against our nation and people”, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.

Late on Sept 12, the Saudi civil defence agency said two people were injured after a projectile fired by the Houthis fell in the Jizan region, which also lies along the border.

A damaged mosque in the aftermath of a projectile launched by Yemen's Houthi group, according to Saudi Civil Defense, in Al-Tuwal, Jazan, Saudi Arabia. PHOTO: REUTERS

Following a week-long offensive, the Houthis on Sept 11 captured Yemen’s Red Sea coast, cementing their hold on the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital artery for Saudi Arabian oil exports as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed amid the US-Iran war.

They had seized Mocha the day before after heavy fighting. AFP