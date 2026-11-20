Nov 20 - Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure are adding to concerns about US President Donald Trump's proposed nuclear power pact with the kingdom, weeks before US senators are due to vote on whether to block the agreement.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have intensified drone and missile strikes on Saudi airports, oil facilities and office buildings, raising questions about Riyadh's ability to secure nuclear plants that would be built under the pact.

The US Senate will vote as soon as the week of November 30 on a resolution of disapproval of the proposal, known as a 123 Agreement, Republican and Democratic Senate aides familiar with the timing said.

Trump, who surprised members of Congress in July by announcing the deal, submitted it to Congress in August.

Concerns rose because the agreement did not address whether Saudi Arabia would join the “Abraham Accords” to normalize ties with Israel and did not require tough measures like snap inspections of the proposed nuclear plants.

Worries about the deal have focused mainly on the possibility that Saudi Arabia one day could build a nuclear weapon, but the Houthi campaign has fueled worries that militants could strike or seize nuclear facilities.

The Houthis escalated their threats on Friday, saying they would attack Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports and warning everyone nearby to stay away.

Henry Sokolski, executive director of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center, and Sharon Squassoni, a research professor at George Washington University, wrote in the National Interest that the US should demand safety plans.

"The last thing Washington should do is to build a bomb starter kit in Saudi Arabia, only for the Yemenis—or some other hostile group—to take it over," they wrote.

The Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

The Senate aides said they did not know whether the resolution to block the pact would garner the simple majority needed to pass the Senate, where Trump's Republicans still have a 53-47 seat majority.

However, some Republicans have joined Democrats in requesting more information on the nuclear proposal.

THE RIGHT TO ENRICH URANIUM

Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia would be able to enrich uranium and build nuclear reactors using US technology. It does not include the so-called Additional Protocol, which grants the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency intrusive powers such as snap inspections that Washington had previously demanded from Iran. Some Democratic lawmakers and nonproliferation advocates have criticized the pact for not barring Saudi Arabia from enriching uranium or reprocessing nuclear waste, two potential pathways for making a nuclear weapon. The United Arab Emirates agreed to such measures, known as the gold standard, in its 2009 deal with Washington. US Representative Brad Sherman, a California Democrat and senior member of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said the "first step" toward a nuclear weapon is to begin a civil nuclear program without committing to robust safeguards. "This is exactly what the Trump administration is allowing MBS (Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) to do," Sherman wrote in the Washington Post. The crown prince has said he does not want to pursue nuclear weapons but that Saudi Arabia would if Iran gets them. In response to a request for comment, a White House official cited Trump's earlier statement that the deal was for civilian purposes only, saying it will benefit American industry, workers and supply chains while meeting Saudi energy needs.

This week Rafael Grossi, the chief of the IAEA, said provisions for inspections are "very satisfactory" even though they do not include the Additional Protocol.

The agreement has also raised questions because it does not require Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel, which had been expected to be a precondition to get US nuclear technology. Trump said it would only go into effect if Riyadh does so, but both Republican and Democratic congressional aides have said the documents sent for Congress' review did not include that condition.

Although Trump is expected to veto the resolution even if it passes Congress, backers of the resolution said even a close vote could prompt more transparency from the administration and help efforts to restrict any Saudi nuclear pact when Democrats hold sizeable majorities in Congress next year. Andrea Stricker, deputy director of the Nonproliferation Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies think tank, said a Democratic-majority Congress could act next year.

"Congress has options to block such transfers such as passing legislation that places conditions on funds and nuclear exports." REUTERS