Houseboats along Cairo's River Nile being cleared for development

CAIRO • Dozens of vibrantly coloured floating homes have for decades dotted the banks of the River Nile, rare havens of leafy seclusion in the Egyptian capital's hustle and bustle - but maybe not for much longer.

Residents of the 30 or so houseboats still moored on the banks of the Nile last week received eviction orders, giving them less than two weeks before their homes are taken away to be demolished.

"Buying this houseboat was my dream," said celebrated British-Egyptian novelist Ahdaf Soueif. The boats have long occupied a special place in Egypt's collective consciousness, having been the centrepiece of various classics from the golden age of Egyptian cinema.

But while many have campaigned to protect the houseboats for their historic value, the authorities have argued they are an eyesore standing in the way of the state's grand development plans.

Residents have been offered no alternative accommodation or compensation, unlike others who previously faced evictions, and many have nowhere else to go.

A 35-year-old engineer who poured everything into buying her houseboat four years ago said it is a devastating blow.

"I sold my apartment, my father sold his car, and we used my two retired parents' severance pay," said Ms Manar, who did not wish to give her full name. "People from the slums have been rehoused, the state even moved graves when it built a road through a cemetery, but for us, nothing."

The first warning came in 2020, when the governor of Cairo "suspended new houseboat parking authorisations". Nothing more was heard until the eviction order came on June 20, leaving them "with no time to file an appeal", according to one resident.

Adding to the pressures, the authorities have been demanding parking and registration fees amounting to between 400,000 and one million Egyptian pounds per residence (from S$30,000 to S$75,000) - about 20 times more than previous annual fees.

Mr Ayman Anwar, head of the state-affiliated Central Administration for the Protection of the Nile River in Cairo, said residents were given ample warning.

The only alternative appears to be to transform every houseboat into a commercial enterprise.

The banks of the Nile were once among the few public spaces where residents of Cairo could escape the din. Visitors from across the social strata would sip tea and juice at cafes by the water, for a modest price.

On the opposite bank of the Nile, the development Mamsha Ahl Masr ("the Egyptian people's promenade" in Arabic) has drawn a lukewarm response.

The promenade has been heralded by the state as one of many "megaprojects" launched by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and executed by the army, the crowning jewel of which is a sparkling new capital, rising out of the sands 50km east of Cairo.

The promenade, with its restaurants, a planned marina and open-air theatre, will "guarantee public access to the Nile", the government insists.

