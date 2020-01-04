Hezbollah official says response of 'axis of resistance' to Soleimani killing will be decisive

Supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and Iraq's Hezbollah brigades attend the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad' on Jan 4, 2020.
BEIRUT (REUTERS) - A Lebanese Hezbollah official said the response of the Iran-backed "axis of resistance" to the killing of Iran's military commander Qassem Soleimani in a USair strike will be decisive, al-Mayadeen TV said on Saturday (Jan 4).

The leader of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc in Lebanon, Mohamed Raad, was referring to a swathe of Iran-backed groups from Lebanon to Yemen which have increased Teheran's military influence in the region.

Raad said the United States "made an error" in targeting Soleimani and that they will recognise that in the coming days, the channel reported.

