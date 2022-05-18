Iran-backed Hezbollah and allies lose majority in Lebanese parliament, final results show

BEIRUT (REUTERS) - Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies have lost their majority in Lebanon's parliament in a general election, a Reuters tally of final results showed on Tuesday (May 17), a major blow to the heavily armed group that reflects anger with Lebanon's ruling elite.

The Shi'a Muslim movement and factions that support its possession of arms won around 62 of parliament's 128 seats in Sunday's election, a reversal of the 2018 result when they secured a majority of 71.

In the first election since Lebanon's economic collapse and the Beirut port explosion of 2020, reform-minded political newcomers won about a dozen seats, making an unexpectedly strong breakthrough into a system long dominated by the same groups.

Hezbollah opponents including the Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces - a Christian faction - gained ground. It won around 19 seats, up from 15 in 2018, while the Hezbollah-allied Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) kept 18 seats, according to officials from both parties.

The results leave parliament split into several camps, none of which have a majority, raising the prospect of political paralysis and tensions that could delay reforms needed to steer the country out of its devastating economic crisis.

"Fragmentation has increased in the parliament, and this makes the process of legislation and forming majorities difficult," FPM leader Gebran Bassil said in a Tuesday news conference, calling on newcomers to work together with his party.

While the 2018 election pulled Lebanon closer into the orbit of Shi'a Muslim-led Iran, these results could open the way for Saudi Arabia to reassert influence in a country that has long been an arena for its regional rivalry with Tehran.

The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon took an apparent swipe at Hezbollah on Tuesday without naming them, tweeting that the result "proves the inevitability that the logic of the state will win against the absurd excesses of the statelet disrupting political life and stability in Lebanon".

The final results on Tuesday included a record of eight women lawmakers, nearly half of them newcomers.

Unexpected upsets included the dislodging by two new MPs of Hezbollah allies Talal Arslan, heir to one of Lebanon's oldest Druze political dynasties, and deputy speaker of parliament Elie Ferzli.

Sunni Muslim politician Faisal Karami, scion of another Lebanese political dynasty, also lost his seat in the country's second city Tripoli.

'Crack in the wall'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called in a statement late on Monday for the swift formation of an inclusive government to stabilise the economy.

Sami Atallah, director of The Policy Initiative, a Beirut-based think tank, said that was unlikely.

He said groups within the "polarised parliament" would lock horns when electing a parliamentary speaker, naming the next prime minister and voting on a president later this year.