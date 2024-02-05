Hamas weighs Gaza truce as deadly fighting nears fifth month

GAZA STRIP - Battles raged in Gaza’s south on Feb 4 ahead of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region in a bid to secure a new truce in the nearly four-month war.

Washington has not yet specified any destinations or dates, but it will be Blinken’s fifth trip to the region since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said at least 127 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the previous 24 hours in the territory.

The Hamas government media office said a kindergarten where families were sheltering was hit in the southern border city of Rafah, which is teeming with Palestinians displaced by the war.

“There is no safe place in the Gaza Strip, from north to south,” displaced man Mohammed Kloub told AFP in Rafah, which according to UN figures now hosts more than half of Gaza’s population.

Israel has warned its ground forces could advance on Rafah as part of its campaign to eliminate Hamas.

An AFP journalist reported strikes and tank fire on Khan Yunis, southern Gaza’s main city, with some air raids also hitting nearby Rafah.

Israel’s army said its forces had raided a Hamas training facility in Khan Yunis where militants prepared for the October 7 attack.

The Al-Qadisiya compound contained models of Israeli military bases, armoured vehicles, as well as entry points to kibbutzim, the army said in a statement.

During the raid, the army “neutralised” several militants, it said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that at the nearby Al-Amal hospital there were “alarming signs (of) a humanitarian disaster... after 14 days of continuous siege”.

‘Hitting them hard’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the army had “destroyed 17 of 24 (Hamas) battalions. Most of the remaining battalions are in the southern Strip and in Rafah, and we will deal with them.”

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant meanwhile said: “The pressure on Hamas is working, they are in a very difficult situation and we are hitting them hard.”

With the war set to enter a fifth month on Wednesday, international mediators were pressing to seal a proposed truce deal thrashed out in a Paris meeting of top US, Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.