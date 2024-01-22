Hamas has not made a solid deal offer, says Netanyahu to Gaza hostage kin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool/File Photo
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
31 min ago

JERUSALEM - Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back on Monday after speculation that a new release of Gaza hostages was in the works, saying Israel was taking an unspecified initiative in the absence of an offer by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"There is no real proposal by Hamas. It's not true," a statement from Netanyahu's office quoted him as telling representatives of hostage families after some relatives stormed a committee session in parliament, demanding a release deal.

"I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonising for you," Netanyahu added. "Conversely, there is an initiative on our part, on which I shall not elaborate."

The Netanyahu government argues that an Israeli offensive, launched in retalation for the cross-border Hamas killing and kidnapping spree of Oct. 7, is necessary to pressure the Palestinian captors into releasing hostages on acceptable terms.

But many of the relatives worry the hostages may be killed. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top