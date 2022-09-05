Hamas executes five Palestinians, including two for 'collaboration'

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - The Hamas movement ruling the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that it had executed five Palestinians, including two for "collaboration" with Israel. The executions for collaboration are the first carried out in the coastal Palestinian enclave in more than five years.

"On Sunday morning, the death sentence was carried out against two condemned over collaboration with the occupation (Israel), and three others in criminal cases," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the defendants had previously been given "their full rights to defend themselves".

Hamas' Interior Ministry provided the initials and years of birth of the five executed Palestinians, but did not give their full names.

The two executed over "collaboration" with Israel were two men born in 1968 and 1978.

The older of the two was a resident of Khan Yunis in the south of the blockaded Gaza Strip. He was convicted of supplying Israel in 1991 with "information on men of the resistance, their residence... and the location of rocket launchpads", Hamas said.

The second was condemned for supplying Israel in 2001 with intelligence "that led to the targeting and martyrdom of citizens" by Israeli forces, the statement added.

The three others executed had been convicted of murder, according to the statement.

Hamas has sentenced numerous people to death in recent years for "collaboration" with Israel, but the executions announced on Sunday are the first carried out since May 2017.

While Hamas keeps the death penalty on the statute books, Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank have not carried out such a sentence in recent years. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, seated in the West Bank city of Ramallah, has signed up to the United Nations' treaty opposing the death penalty.

His Fatah movement and Hamas have been divided since 2007, following the outbreak of fighting between the Palestinian factions.

The Palestinian Authority operates in the West Bank, home to nearly three million Palestinians who live alongside 475,000 Israeli settlers. Hamas, meanwhile, rules over 2.3 million Palestinians who have lived under a crippling Israeli-led blockade for 15 years.

AFP