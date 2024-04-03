Hamas chief says movement sticking to ceasefire conditions including Israeli pullout

Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran March 27, 2024. Iran's Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo
Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 10:45 PM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 10:32 PM

DUBAI - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said on Wednesday that the movement was sticking to its conditions for a ceasefire, including an Israeli military withdrawal.

"We are committed to our demands: the permanent ceasefire, comprehensive and complete withdrawal of the enemy out of the Gaza Strip, the return of all displaced people to their homes, allowing all aid needed for our people in Gaza, rebuilding the Strip, lifting the blockade and achieving an honourable prisoner exchange deal," Haniyeh said in a televised speech marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

The exchange he referred to would be a release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages being held by militants in Gaza since Oct. 7. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top