Hamas and Israel: History of conflict

  • Published
    35 min ago

Here is a timeline of some key events involving Israel and the Gaza Strip.

1987: Hamas is created at the start of the first Palesti-nian Intifada, or uprising, against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

1993: After years of violence, the Oslo Accord, aimed at establishing peace between Israel and the Palestinians, is signed.

2000: Palestinian protests over a visit by Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon to a mosque compound in East Jerusalem develop into a Second Intifada.

2001-02: Hamas carries out suicide bombings in Israel. Jan 25, 2006: Hamas wins a majority of seats in a Palestinian legislative election.

June 14, 2007: Hamas takes over Gaza in a brief civil war, ousting Fatah forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Dec 27, 2008: Israel launches a 22-day military offensive in Gaza after Palestinians fire rockets at the southern Israeli town of Sderot. About 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis are reported killed before a ceasefire is agreed. May 10, 2021: Hundreds of Palestinians are hurt in clashes with Israeli security forces at Al-Aqsa compound. Hamas fires a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Israel.

Israel hits back with air strikes on Gaza.

Gaza officials say 243 Pal-estinians have been killed and Tel Aviv says 12 have been killed in Israel.

