Gunmen kill 6 at church in southern Jordan

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Assailants stormed the compound of a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate before opening fire, the public security directorate said in a statement.

AMMAN – Gunmen killed at least six people and wounded 28 at a church in southern Jordan on Oct 23 , the authorities said, a rare attack on Christians in the majority Sunni Muslim kingdom.

Assailants stormed the compound of a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate before opening fire, the public security directorate said in a statement.

After initially reporting seven deaths, the public security directorate later revised the toll to six killed and 28 wounded.

The gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire during a funeral procession, it added, saying that a manhunt was under way for the perpetrators.

Footage aired by state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka showed the moment of the attack.

In the video, two gunmen are seen dressed in casual clothes and brandishing pistols, with a third carrying a long gun, before they open fire on the church from an entrance on the street and charge forward .

Minister of Government Communications Mohammed Al-Momani said security forces were investigating the attack.

An eyewitness told Al-Mamlaka that the gunmen fired continuously for five minutes before fleeing the scene.

Between 150 and 200 people were in and around the church at the time, the witness said, adding that most of the victims were aged between 50 and 70.

Karak is home to a significant Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the Arab world’s only Christian head of state, called the shooting at the church a “heinous terrorist attack”.

He said that it “reaffirms once again that terrorism has no religion and no homeland, and its aim is to strike at coexistence and spread strife”, according to a presidency statement.

Attacks on houses of worship in Jordan are rare.

In 2016, an attack in Karak targeted a security centre and police patrols, leaving 10 people dead.

The victims included seven security personnel and a female tourist, before four militants who had barricaded themselves inside Karak’s historic castle were killed. AFP