Gunman opens fire on vehicles in West Bank, wounding three

The Israeli military said soldiers had blocked routes in the area and were pursuing the gunman. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 04:52 PM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 04:02 PM

JERUSALEM - A gunman opened fire on vehicles in the occupied West Bank on March 28, wounding at least three people, including a 13 year-old boy, emergency services said.

The Israeli military said soldiers had blocked routes in the area, adjacent to the town of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, following reports and were pursuing the gunman.

Israeli media said a man in military uniform opened fire on passing vehicles, hitting a school bus, after which the teenage boy was hurt by shrapnel, and two other men in separate cars were wounded. REUTERS

