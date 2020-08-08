Group of protesters take over Lebanon foreign ministry

BEIRUT (AFP, REUTERS) - A group of protesters led by retired Lebanese army officers stormed the foreign ministry in central Beirut on Saturday (Aug 8) and declared it the "headquarters of the revolution".

The takeover, which was aired live on local TV, happened as most of the security forces' attention was focused on a tense demonstration against the ruling elite a few hundred metres down the road.

The group chanted slogans against the government and political establishment, witnesses said.

The demonstrators also burned a portrait of President Michel Aoun.

"We are staying here. We call on the Lebanese people to occupy all the ministries," one demonstrator said on a megaphone.